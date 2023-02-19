As of 8AM Sunday: Saturday was a nice sunny, Winter day….Sunday will be the start of a streak of unseasonably warm weather. Mostly cloudy skies kept us about 10 degrees warmer over night compared to yesterday, but the day is still starting off a little chilly with temperatures around 38.

The clouds will stick around most of the day with some clearing this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Moisture pulling from the coast may provide a few super spotty, light showers this morning in our eastern counties, but overall it will remain dry through Monday.