In Store for a Sunny Sunday

As of 6:30PM Saturday- This weekend started out cold and sunny. Temperatures were around 30 degrees colder than they were on Friday morning! The highs luckily weren’t too chilly today. We stayed around average in the mid 60s, and we expect the same tomorrow with the sun sticking around.

This upcoming week will get interesting. Temperatures will rise into the 80s not only for one day, but for almost four days. Lows will also be warmer in the upper 50s, so you can trade those heavier coats in for a lighter jacket. Monday and Friday look to be our rainiest days, with the potential for another on Sunday, which will change. Stick with us for rain updates throughout the week. Overall, it will be feeling like Spring until we end the month of February!