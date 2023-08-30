As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low to mid 70s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the impacts from Hurricane Idalia today. Flood watch is in effect for the entire CSRA, Tropical Storm watches for Columbia and McDuffie counties, Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for Richmond, Aiken, and counties south of I-20 and a Tornado watch in effect for Jenkins and Screven counties until 3pm today.

Major flooding could be an issued as well as Tropical Storm force winds, and a few short lived tornadoes.