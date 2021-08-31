Ida Brings Rain Until Tomorrow, Better Weather Coming!

As of 5PM Tuesday- Today we saw scattered showers and storms from the remnants of Ida. We had a few severe thunderstorm warnings across the CSRA for 60 mph winds and penny size hail. These warnings have now expired, and just a few light rain showers are taking place. Temperatures had cooled down to the low-mid 70s, but now sunshine is starting to heat us back up to the low 80s. Ida will bring us a few more showers through tomorrow but they aren’t expected to become severe.

Great weather is in store for the rest of the week…Expect sunny skies, dry weather, and less humidity all the way until next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next few days, and lows will drop to the mid 60s! Dewpoints will also drops to the low 60s. Labor Day next Monday looks fantastic, with mid 90s and sunshine.