At 10 AM the center of Hurricane Danielle was

located near latitude 43.4 North, longitude 38.1 West. Danielle

has begun moving toward the northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and

this general motion is expected to continue with acceleration

through Thursday. A slow counterclockwise turn is forecast Friday

and early Saturday, followed by a turn toward the south-southeast

to southeast over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)

with higher gusts. A gradual weakening is forecast to commence

on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

(280 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 mb (28.94 inches).

At 10AM the center of Hurricane Earl was located

near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 65.8 West. Earl is moving toward

the north near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a continued northward motion is

expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the

north-northeast and then northeast with an increase in forward speed

is expected to begin on Thursday and continue through early

Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to

pass to the southeast of Bermuda late Thursday and Thursday night.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum

sustained winds have increased to 85 mph (135 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days,

and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or

Thursday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125

miles (205 km).

The minimum central pressure reported by the NOAA Hurricane Hunter

aircraft is 978 mb (28.88 inches).

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the

Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for

additional development of this system over the next couple of days,

and a tropical depression could form over this period while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and

central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are

forecast to become less conducive for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

African Coast:

A tropical wave currently located near the west African coast is

forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic over the next

day or so. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some

gradual development thereafter as the system moves

west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.