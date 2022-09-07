At 10 AM the center of Hurricane Danielle was
located near latitude 43.4 North, longitude 38.1 West. Danielle
has begun moving toward the northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and
this general motion is expected to continue with acceleration
through Thursday. A slow counterclockwise turn is forecast Friday
and early Saturday, followed by a turn toward the south-southeast
to southeast over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)
with higher gusts. A gradual weakening is forecast to commence
on Thursday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles
(280 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 mb (28.94 inches).
At 10AM the center of Hurricane Earl was located
near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 65.8 West. Earl is moving toward
the north near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a continued northward motion is
expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the
north-northeast and then northeast with an increase in forward speed
is expected to begin on Thursday and continue through early
Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to
pass to the southeast of Bermuda late Thursday and Thursday night.
Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum
sustained winds have increased to 85 mph (135 km/h) with higher
gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days,
and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or
Thursday night.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125
miles (205 km).
The minimum central pressure reported by the NOAA Hurricane Hunter
aircraft is 978 mb (28.88 inches).
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the
Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers
and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for
additional development of this system over the next couple of days,
and a tropical depression could form over this period while it moves
westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and
central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are
forecast to become less conducive for development.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
African Coast:
A tropical wave currently located near the west African coast is
forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic over the next
day or so. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some
gradual development thereafter as the system moves
west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.