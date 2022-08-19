A broad area of low pressure is emerging over the southwestern Gulf

of Mexico and it continues to produce disorganized shower activity.

Environmental conditions appear favorable for slow development, and

a tropical depression could form while the system moves

northwestward across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late today or

on Saturday. However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to

move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of

development. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is

scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.