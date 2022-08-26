Eastern Caribbean Sea:
A trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is
producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is
expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several
days, and environmental conditions could become more conducive for
slow development when it moves across the central and western
Caribbean Sea by early next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave located near and south of the Cabo Verde Islands is
producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Environmental conditions could support some slow development of
this system through early next week while it moves westward across
the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.