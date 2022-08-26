Eastern Caribbean Sea:

A trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is

producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is

expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several

days, and environmental conditions could become more conducive for

slow development when it moves across the central and western

Caribbean Sea by early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located near and south of the Cabo Verde Islands is

producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions could support some slow development of

this system through early next week while it moves westward across

the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.