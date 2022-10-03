  1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
    An elongated area of low pressure located a few hundred miles
    south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce
    disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions
    are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a
    tropical depression is likely to form around the middle part of this
    week. Further development will become less likely by the end of the
    week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to
    move westward, then turn northwestward or northward by the end of
    the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
  1. East of the Windward Islands:
    Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located
    several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have
    become slightly better organized since yesterday. Some further
    development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression
    could form within the next few days while it moves generally
    westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the
    eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. Interests in the Windward Islands
    should monitor the progress of the system.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.