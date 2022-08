The Atlantic Basin has been very inactive the last couple months due to the Saharan dust. This isn’t very out of the ordinary, and now that we are approaching the second week of August, we should start seeing more activity.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa over the next few days. This will move westward by the middle of the week with gradual development.

Chance of development:

48 hours…0%

5 days…20%