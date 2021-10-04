Watching an Area Closer to Home, Updates on Sam & Victor.

We are watching an area of disorganized showers and clouds by the southeastern Bahamas. There is only a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. By the weekend, this system is expected to merge with a front along the southeastern United States.

When it comes to Hurricane Sam, it is weakening as it moves very quickly northeast. Wind speeds are at 90 mph, making it a category 1. Sam will weaken further to a tropical storm by Wednesday, and it will stay that way until Friday as it nears Greenland.

What was once Tropical Storm Victor is now just the Remnants of Victor and it has only 30 mph winds. Victor is still out to see and not impacting land.