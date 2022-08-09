A tropical wave continues to produce a large area of disorganized

cloudiness and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic a

few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Gradual development of this system is possible and a tropical

depression could form around the middle to latter portion of the

week before environmental conditions become less favorable by this

weekend. This system is expected to move westward to

west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic

during the next several days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.