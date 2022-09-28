SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday.
Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and waterspouts are expected in our area.
Take a look below at some of the live cameras in the surrounding areas as the storm begins to roll in.
