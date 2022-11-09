(WJBF) — All eyes are on Nicole as it makes its way toward landfall, with a trajectory that will bring it to the CSRA on Thursday through much of Friday morning.

This story is up to date as of Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 5 p.m.

TIME OF IMPACT

The bulk of Nicole’s impact looks to be making it to our area by late Thursday afternoon/early Thursday evening and continue through Friday morning. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

STORM THREATS

Heavy rain with rain totals anywhere from 1 inch to 3 inches

Wind gusts between 35-40 miles per hour possible

Isolated tornadoes

AREAS AFFECTED

While most of the CSRA will receive rain and wind gusts, counties to the south of the CSRA closer to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts have a higher chance of severe weather. All CSRA counties have a threat for severe weather and excessive rainfall both days.

YOUR FORECAST

*A LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 P.M. EST THURSDAY*

*WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 P.M. FRIDAY*

We are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Nicole located over the Bahamas. As of 4 p.m., winds are at 70 miles per hour, and it is moving westward at 13 miles per hour. Nicole should strengthen to Category 1 hurricane status before landfall. It should move into the Port Saint Lucie, Florida area late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Wednesday Night

It’s been a windy and cloudy Wednesday here in the CSRA, due to Nicole. Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with temperatures dropping to the middle 50s.

Thursday

Clouds will increase even more Thursday. A few showers are possible by noon, but the bulk of the rain won’t move in until the late afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour are the biggest concerns. An isolated wind gust of tropical storm force (39+ miles per hour) is possible, along with an isolated tornado threat.

Friday

The threats continue overnight and through Friday morning. Rain should end by the afternoon, with winds settling down a bit. Rain totals should be between 1 and 3 inches. Highs will be in the low 70s until Saturday.

Weekend and Next Week

A cold front will push Nicole to our northeast Friday evening. That front will bring in a much colder air mass which will drop temperatures significantly by Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s all next week, and lows will be in the 30s. Rain and clouds move back in Tuesday through Thursday.

