Sunday Evening Tropical Update:

BUSY, BUSY TROPICS! Let’s break it down one by one…

1. Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Baja California a few hours ago. There is a tropical storm warning in effect for southern CA including LA. The worst impacts are happening now with heavy rain and gusty winds. 2-3″ of rainfall has fallen so far with up to 6″ possible through tomorrow morning. Flooding is the biggest concern including landslides. The storm will move north through California.

2. Tropical Storm Franklin formed last night, and is located just to the south of Puerto Rico. It is headed towards Hispaniola and will likely become a hurricane after passing through the island. Franklin will then likely make an eastern turn, staying out in the Atlantic.

3. Tropical Storm Emily formed earlier today, and will likely stay out in the open Atlantic, to the east of Bermuda. Emily will weaken back down to a depression within the next couple of days.

4. Tropical Depression Six is not a concern as it is expected to fall apart tonight, before approaching the Lesser Antilles.

5. There is a disturbance located to the west of the FL Keys that will continue to track west across the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 60% chance of development.

6. There is a wave off the coast of Africa that is headed in the direction of Emily, at a 60% chance of development as well.

**OTHER THAN WITH HILARY, NO IMPACTS EXPECTED TO THE UNITED STATES AS OF NOW**