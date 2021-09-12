Very Busy Tropics…FIVE Areas of Interest.

As of 10AM Sunday- The tropics are getting busy! We have FIVE areas that we are watching for possible development…

The most important one right now is around the Bay of Campeche. A tropical depression will likely form from this low pressure area by tonight. Some further development is possible as it stays over water. Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana until mid next week (90% 48 hrs, 90% 5 days).

Another area of low pressure is expected to form north of the Bahamas within the next few days. A tropical depression could form several hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas. We will pay close attention to this one (0% 48 hours, 50% 5 days).

We are expecting a wave to emerge off the African coast in the next few days. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression will likely form here as well (10% 48 hrs, 60% 5 days).

There is another wave off the coast of Africa bringing disorganized showers and storms near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are becoming less favorable, and development is looking less likely (20% 48 hrs, 20% 5 days).

The final spot we’re watching is a non-tropical low pressure area a few hundred miles NNE of the Azores. This low may develop some tropical characters as it moves SW over warmer water. It will then move over Portugal, ending development (20% 48 hrs, 20% 5 days).