- Central Tropical Atlantic:
A broad and elongated area of low pressure located about 875 miles
east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of
disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Although environmental
conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development
of this system is expected over the next several days and a
tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The
disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then
west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the
northern Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system
can be found in high seas forecasts issued by the National Weather
Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
- Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure
is located just off the west coast of Africa. Some gradual
development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived
tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next
few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move
over cooler waters and further development is not likely after that
time. Regardless of development, the system could bring locally
heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands by Wednesday.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.