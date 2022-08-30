  1. Central Tropical Atlantic:
    A broad and elongated area of low pressure located about 875 miles
    east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of
    disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Although environmental
    conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development
    of this system is expected over the next several days and a
    tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The
    disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then
    west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the
    northern Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system
    can be found in high seas forecasts issued by the National Weather
    Service.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
  1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
    A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure
    is located just off the west coast of Africa. Some gradual
    development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived
    tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next
    few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move
    over cooler waters and further development is not likely after that
    time. Regardless of development, the system could bring locally
    heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands by Wednesday.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.