At 5:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was
located near latitude 46.8 North, longitude 32.0 West. Danielle is
moving toward the northeast near 16 mph (26 km/h). A slow
counterclockwise turn is forecast today and Friday, followed by a
motion toward the southeast over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h)
with higher gusts. Danielle is expected to slowly weaken and
transition to a post-tropical cyclone today, with further weakening
anticipated through the weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles (350 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 976 mb (28.82 inches).
At 5:00 AM the center of Hurricane Earl was located
near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 65.3 West. Earl is moving
toward the north near 10 mph (16 km/h). A turn toward the
north-northeast with a further increase in forward speed is expected
today, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Friday. On the
forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the
southeast of Bermuda this evening and tonight.
Data from the current NOAA Hurricane Hunter mission so far suggests
that maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph (165 km/h) with
higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next
couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane
later today. The hurricane is forecast to become a powerful
post-tropical low on Saturday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160
miles (260 km).
The minimum central pressure from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter
reconnaissance data is 965 mb (28.50 inches).
Central Tropical Atlantic:
An area of low pressure located almost a thousand miles
west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated
area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms primarily east of its
center. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive
for additional development of this system, but only a small increase
in organization could result in the formation of a short-lived
tropical depression or storm later today while it moves westward to
west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical
Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become
less conducive for development.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave has recently emerged off the west coast of Africa
this morning and is producing an area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some
gradual development as the system moves generally west-northwestward
over the eastern tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.