At 5:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was

located near latitude 46.8 North, longitude 32.0 West. Danielle is

moving toward the northeast near 16 mph (26 km/h). A slow

counterclockwise turn is forecast today and Friday, followed by a

motion toward the southeast over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h)

with higher gusts. Danielle is expected to slowly weaken and

transition to a post-tropical cyclone today, with further weakening

anticipated through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles (350 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 976 mb (28.82 inches).

At 5:00 AM the center of Hurricane Earl was located

near latitude 28.6 North, longitude 65.3 West. Earl is moving

toward the north near 10 mph (16 km/h). A turn toward the

north-northeast with a further increase in forward speed is expected

today, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Friday. On the

forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the

southeast of Bermuda this evening and tonight.

Data from the current NOAA Hurricane Hunter mission so far suggests

that maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph (165 km/h) with

higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next

couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane

later today. The hurricane is forecast to become a powerful

post-tropical low on Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160

miles (260 km).

The minimum central pressure from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter

reconnaissance data is 965 mb (28.50 inches).

Central Tropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure located almost a thousand miles

west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated

area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms primarily east of its

center. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive

for additional development of this system, but only a small increase

in organization could result in the formation of a short-lived

tropical depression or storm later today while it moves westward to

west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical

Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become

less conducive for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave has recently emerged off the west coast of Africa

this morning and is producing an area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some

gradual development as the system moves generally west-northwestward

over the eastern tropical Atlantic.