VIPIR 6 ALERT DAYS FRIDAY & SATURDAY…Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds, and a tornado threat…

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a category 3 storm early this morning. It is moving NNE at 10 mph, headed towards Florida. Winds have been at 120 mph all day, with the only change being that it’s now turning slightly towards the east. Further strengthening is likely due to low wind shear and warm Gulf temperatures. Landfall will most likely be between Sarasota and Fort Myers as a category 4 hurricane, sometime tomorrow. This is where the worst storm surge will be, up to 10 ft. Tampa Bay will likely have 4-6 ft of surge expected instead of 10 ft. North of Tampa will have little to no surge. Movement will be slow though, which means devastating rainfall is possible all over Florida. The diagonal stretch from Tampa to Daytona Beach could see 15-18 inches of rain. Tornadoes and hurricane force winds are possible across much of the peninsula as well.

We will have impacts here in the CSRA, as Ian is expected to be a strong tropical depression or weak tropical storm while passing through. Wind gusts will pick up Thursday and increase even more Friday and Saturday which will also be our wettest days. 3-5″ of rain is likely, so flooding will be a concern. Wind gusts will mostly be under 35 mph, but a 40 mph wind gust can’t be ruled out. When it comes to severe weather, the biggest concern will be tornadoes.

Stay with us all of this week for updates on Hurricane Ian.