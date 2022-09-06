Hurricane Danielle is still a category 1 but has weakened with only 75 mph winds. Danielle will downgrade to a tropical storm shortly, and then an extratropical cyclone. It will stay in the middle of the Atlantic and not impact land.

Tropical Storm Earl is also located in the middle of the Atlantic but further south. It has strengthened over the past day and now has 70 mph winds. It will likely become a hurricane by Wednesday. It may even be our first major hurricane of the season, reaching category 3 status by Friday. Fortunately, this storm is moving to the north and then northeast, staying far away from the United States. Earl could bring some significant impacts to Bermuda though.

A broad area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands could be our next depression by the end of the week. It is moving NW in the direction of TS Earl. The chance of development is 50% over 48 hours and 60% over 5 days.

A wave is expected to emerge off the African Coast with which has a 20% chance of development over 5 days. It will move WNW with slow development.