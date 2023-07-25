There is a low chance of tropical development along a trough of low pressure, southwest of Bermuda. Although this is expected to drift towards the GA/SC coastline, it is not something to worry about. Other than a few showers and storms over the weekend, impacts are not expected. Chance of development 48 hours: 0%…7 days: 10%

There is also a tropical wave south of the Cabe Verde Islands. Chance of development is low for now, but it is expected to move northwest, further into the Atlantic. This could be something we will need to watch more closely several days from now.