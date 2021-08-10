Tuesday Evening Tropical Update

As of the 5PM Advisory- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has 35 mph wind speeds, but still appears disorganized so it is not yet a named storm. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this disturbance to become a tropical storm by tomorrow, and then weaken to a depression as it passes through the Caribbean and encounters some dry air. As of now, the track has it moving into the Gulf of Mexico, along the west coast of Florida this weekend. For us, this means the start of next week could be very rainy, but of course its still very early out. In addition to this system, there is another wave off the coast of Africa that is at a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. Continue to stay with us for updates, on air and on the web.