Tuesday Evening Tropical Update

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - When you need emergency care, you depend on EMS and an ambulance to get you to the hospital...and quickly. But because COVID cases are spiking again, there are less people who can see you, which means you could be waiting in the back of an ambulance for hours.

"We have not gotten to a place that we are seeing a hospital say, 'No no no.' What we are seeing is lists that come out that says this hospital is on diversion or this unit is on diversion," Michael Meyers of Gold Cross said.