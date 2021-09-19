TS Peter and TD Seventeen Form in the Atlantic

Early this morning, Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen Formed in the Atlantic. Both systems are not expected to impact the United States.

Peter currently has 40 mph sustained winds and is moving NW at 15 mph. Peter is forecasted to stay north of the Caribbean Islands as it moves westward, and then it will turn north towards Bermuda. Wind speeds are expected to stay between 40-45 mph, keeping Peter as a weak tropical storm until Friday.

Seventeen currently has 35 mph sustained winds and is moving NNW at 14 mph. Seventeen should strengthen to a tropical storm this afternoon, but just like Peter, wind speeds will likely stay around 40-45 mph. By Wednesday, it will weaken to a depression again as it moves over dry air.