TS Nicholas Brings Heavy Rain to Gulf Coast States

Nicholas made landfall late last night on Matagorda Peninsula in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicholas is now a Tropical Storm with 40 mph sustained winds. Nicholas has already brought heavy rain to coastal Southeast Texas, and rain totals are increasing for Louisiana and the the rest of the Gulf Coast states. Nicholas will continue to bring tropical moisture into the Southeast as it moves towards the east as a remnant low over the next couple days.

We are also watching an area near the Bahamas where low pressure is expected to form. There is a 40% chance of development over 48 hours, and 60% over 5 days. It looks like if this develops into a depression, it will stay off the coast of the U.S., and travel towards the north.

There is a wave off the coast of Africa at a 70% chance of development over 48 hours, and 90% over 5 days A tropical depression will likely form late this week as it moves across the Atlantic.