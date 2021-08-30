TS Ida Continues to Weaken, TS Kate Forms

Hurricane IDA made landfall Sunday afternoon south of New Orleans as a major category 4 Hurricane with max winds at 150 mph.

IDA has weakened to a tropical storm with max winds at 45 mph. IDA will begin to turn northeast during the day today with gradual weakening. IDA will continue to produce flooding rains and strong gusty winds from Louisiana to Alabama today. We’ll see rain, storms, and windy conditions starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting until Wednesday afternoon.

As of the 11AM advisory, Tropical Storm Kate has formed (originally TD 10). Currently, wind speeds are 45 mph and Kate is located in the middle of the Atlantic, not impacting land. This system is expected to maintain tropical storm status until Saturday, with wind speeds increasing to 65 mph. It will move northwest and then north, still keeping a significant distance away from the United States. Expect changes with Kate, since there is still a lot of uncertainty. However, it should not effect our area.

There is also a tropical wave just off the African coast with a 60% to 80% chance of tropical formation over the next 2 to 5 days.