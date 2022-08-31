Central Tropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low

pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles

has continued to increase and become more concentrated overnight.

However, recent satellite wind data indicate that the circulation

remains elongated and lacks a well-defined center. Although

environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, additional

gradual development of this system is expected and a tropical

depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. The

disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west-northwest,

toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure located between the west coast of

Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Some gradual development is possible, and the

system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far

eastern Atlantic during the next couple of days. By late this week,

environmental conditions are forecast to become increasingly

unfavorable for further development. Regardless, the system could

bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands

through Thursday.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure is expected to form within the next day or

so along a decaying frontal zone over the central subtropical

Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive

for some gradual development thereafter, and a tropical or

subtropical depression could form later this week while the

system drifts generally eastward.