Potential Tropical Cyclone formed in the Bay of Campeche Friday night. It has 35 mph sustained winds, so just 4 mph shy of being a tropical storm. The storm does not have a lot more opportunity for development since it is close to land. The movement is NW at 13 mph, and it is headed towards Reynosa, Mexico tonight, likely as a weak tropical storm at that point. Heavy rainfall and high surf conditions is expected along the southern Texas coastline. Other than that, there will be no impacts to the United States.

We will keep a close eye on the coast of Africa as another tropical wave is expected to emerge. Chance of development is low at this time… 0% over 48 hours and 20% over 5 days.