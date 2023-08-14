The Atlantic Basin has been pretty quiet over the past few weeks, but that is now changing. We have two areas of potential development, which are still far away from the United States.

The first area is where a wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa. The wave will move WNW with slow development over the next couple of days. It will likely enter unfavorable environmental conditions by early next week. Chance of Development… 48 hours: 0%… 7 days: 30%.

The second area is a wave already off the coast of Africa, southwest of the Cabe Verde Islands. Some slow development is possible here over the next several days as it moves towards the west. Chance of Development… 48 hours: 0%… 7 days: 20%.