Central Tropical Atlantic:
A broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic
is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers.
Although environmental conditions ahead of the system are currently
only marginal favorable, some gradual development of this system is
expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is
likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move
slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph,
toward the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands.
Additional information on this system can be found in high seas
forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa
late today or tonight. Some gradual development of the system is
possible after that time while it moves generally westward across
the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.