Central Tropical Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic

is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers.

Although environmental conditions ahead of the system are currently

only marginal favorable, some gradual development of this system is

expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is

likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move

slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph,

toward the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands.

Additional information on this system can be found in high seas

forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa

late today or tonight. Some gradual development of the system is

possible after that time while it moves generally westward across

the far eastern tropical Atlantic.