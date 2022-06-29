At 800 AM the disturbance was centered near latitude
11.4 North, longitude 66.4 West. The system is moving toward the
west near 30 mph, and a west motion is expected through Friday.
On the forecast track, the system will pass near the southern Caribbean Sea and the northern
coast of Venezuela today, near the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia
early Thursday and over the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher
gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days while
the disturbance remains over water.
Conditions appear conducive for development while the disturbance
remains over water, and it is expected become a tropical storm while
moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
An area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower and
thunderstorm activity over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This
system is forecast to move slowly westward and approach the coast of
Texas today. The disturbance has not become any better organized
since yesterday, however some slow development is still possible and
it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast
before it moves inland tonight or early Thursday. Regardless of
development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas
coast for the next few days. For more information about the
potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your
National Weather Service office. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane
Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this
afternoon.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.