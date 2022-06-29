At 800 AM the disturbance was centered near latitude

11.4 North, longitude 66.4 West. The system is moving toward the

west near 30 mph, and a west motion is expected through Friday.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near the southern Caribbean Sea and the northern

coast of Venezuela today, near the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia

early Thursday and over the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days while

the disturbance remains over water.

Conditions appear conducive for development while the disturbance

remains over water, and it is expected become a tropical storm while

moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

An area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower and

thunderstorm activity over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This

system is forecast to move slowly westward and approach the coast of

Texas today. The disturbance has not become any better organized

since yesterday, however some slow development is still possible and

it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast

before it moves inland tonight or early Thursday. Regardless of

development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas

coast for the next few days. For more information about the

potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your

National Weather Service office. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane

Hunter plane is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this

afternoon.