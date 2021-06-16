Tropical Update Wednesday, June 16th, 2021

Tropical Update: We are watching a broad low pressure area in the Bay of Campeche which is now at a 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours. This is a slow moving system, but should begin to move northward by Thursday. Late this week, it is likely to become a tropical depression. The track has it headed towards Texas and Louisiana at this time. For us, this means tropical moisture will bring heavy rain and scattered storms as early as Saturday and will continue through the start of next week.

