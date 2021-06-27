Tropical Update Sunday June 27, 2021

We are watching a small low pressure area to the east of the GA-SC border. Showers and thunderstorms have become better organized, and additional development may occur as this system moves over warmer water. This is currently known as Invest 96L, but it could become a tropical depression before it makes landfall along the coast. This system will track westward and should reach the coast by tomorrow night. Whether it remains as just a low pressure, or gains tropical status, we could be seeing heavy rain and gusty winds this week. Changes will come to our forecast as this system evolves.