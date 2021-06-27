Tropical Update Sunday June 27, 2021

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for residents along the 100 block of 2nd Avenue. This comes after a water main break behind Pelican’s SnoBalls on Sunday afternoon of June 27th, 2021.

To protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should: