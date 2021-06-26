Tropical Update Saturday, June 26th, 2021

Invest 95L

Invest 96L

INVEST 95L UPDATES: This system has been growing, shrinking, and growing again, ever since it left Africa. We are likely to see it continue this trend all the way to the Caribbean. Once it reaches the Caribbean however, it is likely to grow considerably, especially if it’s path takes it into the gulf. We will continue to monitor this system, and let you know what it intends to do.

NEW DISTURBANCE DETECTED: Invest 96L has now been detected gaining strength off the east coast. It’s pathway suggests that it will make landfall on the Georgia, Florida border. There are upper level systems at play, which could drag it away from the coastline, and it would just hug the edge. If this is the case, Invest 96L could develop into a depression, with it spending more time in the warm waters.