Tropical Update Saturday, June 19th, 2021

by: Jenna Petracci

Posted: / Updated:

8AM TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Claudette formed early this morning and is currently dumping heavy rain over our friends to the south, especially along the AL-FL coast. We will start to see some rain here by this afternoon, but the heavier rain and storms won’t come until late tonight. We will continue to have tropical moisture move in through early Monday. The chance for severe weather will be the highest Sunday night-Monday morning. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather for the entire CSRA tomorrow.

