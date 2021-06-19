Tropical Update Saturday, June 19th, 2021

Tennille, GA (WJBF) - A drive-by shooting Friday night, June 18, outside the small town of Tennille, GA, is now the focus of an investigation by the GBI, according to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

It was announced on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shortly after 10 p.m. that first responders were on scene along a rural stretch of GA-15 South of Tennille treating multiple people with gun shot wounds.