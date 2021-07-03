Tropical Update Saturday, July 3, 2021 Hurricane Tracker by: Jenna Petracci Posted: Jul 3, 2021 / 08:31 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 3, 2021 / 08:31 AM EDT Live Interactive VIPIR Radar no iframe support! Saturday at 8AM: Hurricane Elsa is flying towards the Dominican Republic this morning at a speed of 31 mph. Elsa is a weak hurricane with wind speeds at 75 mph and a relatively high central pressure of 999 mb. The system weakened due to running into drier air and wind shear, and it will continue to weaken as it encounters the high terrain of Hispaniola. The NHC is forecasting Elsa to downgrade to tropical storm status as it nears the U.S. Models are in more agreeance as to where Elsa will make landfall in the U.S., with an eastward shift but still likely to head for the Gulf of Mexico. For us in Augusta, impacts from Elsa will likely be seen late Tuesday-early Thursday, with tropical moisture keeping rain chances present into the weekend as well.