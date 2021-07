Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Summer is not just about vacations, swimming and grilling with friends. For many event planners it's their busiest season of the year-- wedding season. But the ongoing pandemic is affecting the way they do business.

After the pandemic caused most weddings in 2020 to be cancelled, wedding season is in full swing.However, shortages in flowers and other material event planners need has made their jobs more difficult.