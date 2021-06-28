Tropical Update Monday June 28, 2021 Hurricane Tracker by: Jenna Petracci Posted: Jun 28, 2021 / 05:16 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 28, 2021 / 05:16 PM EDT Live Interactive VIPIR Radar no iframe support! 5PM Update: Tropical Storm Danny has formed off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia. This system strengthened as it moved over the warm water of the gulf stream, but it is still a weak tropical storm. Wind speeds are at 45mph and its moving WNW at 16mph. As it moves over land, it will begin to weaken back to just a low pressure system. Luckily for us, with this storm moving quickly, we will not have many impacts. Expect just scattered showers and storms through tomorrow morning and early afternoon. The strongest winds and heaviest rain will likely be in the southern half of the CSRA. There is also an isolated tornado threat until tomorrow due to the spin of the winds with this system.