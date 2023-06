A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions

appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical

depression could form during the early to middle portions of next

week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the

eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.