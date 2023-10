Hurricane Tammy:

At 5AM, the center of Tammy was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 60.2 West. Tammy is moving is toward the northeast at 10 mph. A northward turn is anticipated later today, followed by a slow, northwestward turn by the end of the week. Winds have increased to 100mph with gusts up to 120mph and some additional strengthening is expected today followed by weakening Thursday. Tammy is forecast to become a strong, post-tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.