A weak trough of low pressure, associated with the remnants of
Cindy, continues to produce disorganized showers and a few
thunderstorms about 500 miles to the south of Bermuda. Strong
upper-level winds are currently preventing redevelopment of this
system, and these environmental conditions are only expected to
become marginally favorable for some gradual development later this
week. The system is forecast to move generally northward over the
western Atlantic, passing near Bermuda on Thursday or Friday.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.