A weak trough of low pressure, associated with the remnants of

Cindy, continues to produce disorganized showers and a few

thunderstorms about 500 miles to the south of Bermuda. Strong

upper-level winds are currently preventing redevelopment of this

system, and these environmental conditions are only expected to

become marginally favorable for some gradual development later this

week. The system is forecast to move generally northward over the

western Atlantic, passing near Bermuda on Thursday or Friday.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.