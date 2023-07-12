An area of low pressure located more than 500 miles east-northeast
of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and
thunderstorms well to the south of its center. Environmental
conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some
development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical depression
or storm could form during the next few days while the system moves
generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward
bringing the system over cooler waters, potentially limiting
additional development. Additional information on this system,
including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts, issued
by the National Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.