An area of low pressure located more than 500 miles east-northeast

of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and

thunderstorms well to the south of its center. Environmental

conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some

development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical depression

or storm could form during the next few days while the system moves

generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward

bringing the system over cooler waters, potentially limiting

additional development. Additional information on this system,

including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts, issued

by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.