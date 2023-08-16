Central Tropical Atlantic:
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central
tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low
pressure centered about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde
Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual
development of this system, and a tropical depression could form
during the next several days while moving toward the west or
west-northwest at about 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a
large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system
is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, with
an area of low pressure expected to form in a day or so near or
just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of
the low is possible, and a tropical depression could form over the
weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early
next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.
Western Gulf of Mexico:
A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western
Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development
of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and
approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of
next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.