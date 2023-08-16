Central Tropical Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central

tropical Atlantic are associated with an elongated trough of low

pressure centered about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde

Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual

development of this system, and a tropical depression could form

during the next several days while moving toward the west or

west-northwest at about 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is producing a

large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system

is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph, with

an area of low pressure expected to form in a day or so near or

just to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of

the low is possible, and a tropical depression could form over the

weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable early

next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

Western Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western

Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development

of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and

approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of

next week.