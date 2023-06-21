At 8:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Bret was

located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 52.0 West. Bret is

moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the

forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across

portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday

night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some increase in strength is possible before Bret reaches the

Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Satellite images indicate that the broad area of low pressure

located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the

Lesser Antilles has become better organized overnight.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development

of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form during

the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward

to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical

Atlantic through the early part of the weekend.