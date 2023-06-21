At 8:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Bret was
located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 52.0 West. Bret is
moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general
motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the
forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across
portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday
night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some increase in strength is possible before Bret reaches the
Caribbean Sea.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).
Satellite images indicate that the broad area of low pressure
located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the
Lesser Antilles has become better organized overnight.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development
of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form during
the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward
to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical
Atlantic through the early part of the weekend.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.