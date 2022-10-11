A broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche is producing a

large area of showers and thunderstorms. Surface pressures are

falling in the region, and radar from Mexico indicates the system is

becoming better organized. Environmental conditions are expected to

be conducive for further development, and a tropical depression

could form within the next day or two while the system moves slowly

northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. After that

time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional

development while it meanders in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of

southern Mexico during the next couple of days. An Air Force

Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the

disturbance this afternoon, if necessary.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.