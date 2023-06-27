An area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Cindy, is

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms more than 400 miles

to the south-southeast of Bermuda. While strong upper-level winds

are expected to prevent redevelopment of this system over the next

couple of days, environmental conditions could become marginally

conducive for some gradual development during the latter part of

this week. The system is forecast to move generally northward over

the western Atlantic, passing near Bermuda on Thursday.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.