At 500 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was

located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 44.7 West. Bret is

moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to to continue for the next several days. On

the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser

Antilles by late this week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane

in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Showers and thunderstorms are gradually showing signs of

organization in association with a tropical wave located several

hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for further development of this system,

and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple

of days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the

eastern and central tropical Atlantic.