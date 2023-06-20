At 500 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was
located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 44.7 West. Bret is
moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general
motion is expected to to continue for the next several days. On
the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser
Antilles by late this week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher
gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane
in a couple of days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
Showers and thunderstorms are gradually showing signs of
organization in association with a tropical wave located several
hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental
conditions appear conducive for further development of this system,
and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple
of days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the
eastern and central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.