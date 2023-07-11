A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and
thunderstorms a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda.
Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for
gradual development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical
depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the system moves
generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward
bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional
development.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.