A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for

gradual development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical

depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the system moves

generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward

bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional

development.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.