Tropical Storm Harold is

located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 95.1 West. Harold is

moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h). This

general motion is expected to continue through tonight, and the

system is forecast to move inland over south Texas by midday today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible before Harold reaches the Texas

coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Tropical Storm Franklin is

located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 70.3 West. Franklin is

moving toward the northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). The system

should turn northward today, and a generally northward motion is

expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of

Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on

Wednesday, traverse the island and move off of the northern coast on

Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Tropical Depression Gert is

located near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 58.8 West. The

depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13

km/h). Gert or its remnants should move west-northwestward to

northwestward today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gert could dissipate at any time.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles

west of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual

development of this system, and a tropical depression could form

later this week or over the weekend while it moves

west-northwestward to northwestward across the eastern and central

Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent

Central Tropical Atlantic:

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily are located over the

central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east-northeast of

the Leeward Islands. Although development is unlikely in the next

day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions, some

development is possible late this week or this weekend when the

system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.