Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms

a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while

it moves westward to west-northward at about 15 mph across the

tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa

tonight or early Wednesday. Some slow development of this system is

possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves generally

west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for

development by early next week.