At 8:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was

located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 57.0 West. Bret is

moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general

motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next

few days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to

approach the Lesser Antilles today, move across the Lesser Antilles

this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern

and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today while Bret

approaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is anticipated to begin

tonight or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles, and the

system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by

Saturday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center, especially to the north.

The minimum central pressure partially based on data from the Air

Force Hurricane Hunters is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

At 8:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Four was

located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 41.1 West. The

depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this

motion is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest

during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is

expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the

weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 35 mph (55 km/h)

with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next

few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm

in a day or so.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).