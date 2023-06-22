At 8:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was
located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 57.0 West. Bret is
moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general
motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next
few days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to
approach the Lesser Antilles today, move across the Lesser Antilles
this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern
and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today while Bret
approaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is anticipated to begin
tonight or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles, and the
system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by
Saturday night.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)
from the center, especially to the north.
The minimum central pressure partially based on data from the Air
Force Hurricane Hunters is 996 mb (29.42 inches).
At 8:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Four was
located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 41.1 West. The
depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this
motion is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest
during the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is
expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the
weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 35 mph (55 km/h)
with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next
few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm
in a day or so.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).