An area of low pressure located more than 800 miles east of Bermuda

continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to

the east and southeast of its ill-defined center. Environmental

conditions are forecast to be somewhat conducive for this system

to become a subtropical depression or storm during the next couple

of days while it meanders over the central Atlantic. By the weekend,

the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler

waters, potentially limiting additional development. Additional

information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in

High Seas Forecasts, issued by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.