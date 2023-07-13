An area of low pressure located more than 800 miles east of Bermuda
continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to
the east and southeast of its ill-defined center. Environmental
conditions are forecast to be somewhat conducive for this system
to become a subtropical depression or storm during the next couple
of days while it meanders over the central Atlantic. By the weekend,
the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler
waters, potentially limiting additional development. Additional
information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in
High Seas Forecasts, issued by the National Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.